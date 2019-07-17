Salman Khan ecstatic as he receives painting from a special fan; watch video

bollywood

Salman Khan saw the video and said that it is difficult to reciprocate such kind of love

Salman Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/beingsalmankhan

Salman Khan has a mammoth fanbase and the audience has often gone out of their way to profess their love for the actor. On Wednesday, another fan of Salman Khan dedicated a beautiful painting to the superstar. A special fan drew a portrait of the actor's face with her feet.

The painting won Salman's hearts and he wrote that there is no way he can reciprocate the love and wishes for this. The actor is supremely overwhelmed and took to his social media account to share the video of his fan doing the art. He captioned it as: "God bless... can't reciprocate the love but prayers and much love !!! (sic)"

International star Sylvester Stallone (Rambo) also replied to the story saying, "That is love and devotion, Sly (sic)"

Isn't this heart-touching?

On the professional front, Salman Khan delivered a blockbuster with Bharat, which also featured Katrina Kaif. The film was an Eid release. Apart from this, the actor has also forayed into the television medium as a producer. The actor, who is already producing The Kapil Sharma Show is now producing a dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. Salman gave the show a twist with its concept that has a few participants dance with their exes. Isn't that an innovative move?

Currently, the 53-year-old is shooting for his upcoming film, Dabangg 3 and will later shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film will have Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

