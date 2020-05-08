Salman Khan's caravan Being Haangryy goes to every gully and distribute essentials to the needy

Even as he stays put at his Panvel farmhouse, Salman Khan is doing his bit to help the daily-wage workers and vertically challenged artistes in the industry. Now, the actor has kickstarted a food donation drive in Mumbai where two food trucks labelled Being Haangryy make the rounds of the western suburbs and distribute essentials among the underprivileged.

A source reveals, "The food trucks were an initiative of Salman's not-for-profit organisation Being Human and initially kept on the set of Radhe to provide free meals to the crew. Since the suspension of shoots in mid-March, the trucks have been lying unused. When it struck Salman that they can be used for a greater cause, he promptly contacted Yuva Sena leader Rahul N Kanal to implement the idea."

Over the past two weeks, they have extended help across slums in Andheri, Bandra and Santacruz. The source adds, "They try to reach 1,000 families every day. Every kit contains three kilos each of rice and wheat flour, two kilos of dal, one litre oil, spices and salt. All safety norms are followed while distributing the rations."



A volunteer distributes food kits to the underprivileged

Kanal, who is coordinating the endeavour, says, "Salman bhai is sponsoring the drive. We are doing our bit by deputing volunteers so that we can reach out to as many families as possible."

