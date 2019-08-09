See Photo: John Abraham takes Akshay Kumar on a piggyback ride

bollywood

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham were clicked together while promoting their respective films. In the picture, we can see a smiling Akshay perched on John's back.

John Abraham's Batla House clashes with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal on Independence Day 2019, setting up a box-office tussle between the two stars. However, the clash does not seem to affect Akshay and John's friendship. On Friday, Akshay and John were spotted having fun together while promoting their respective films.

In the picture, we can see a smiling Akshay perched on John's back. Both the actors sported similar black t-shirts. John opted for basic blue denims, while Akshay wore black jeans.

He also uploaded the picture on his Instagram account. Akshay captioned the image, "Make some noise for the Desi Boyz...together we are always a riot!", along with the hashtag #BrotherFromAnotherMother

On the other hand, John too has said that his friendship with Akshay won't be affected by the business of their films. Interestingly, when John was asked if clashing with Akshay will affect their equation, personally or professionally, John gave the same answer, "Make some noise for the desi boys! What else can I say?".

In the same interview, John further added, "Akshay and I are dear friends. In fact, a day before yesterday we messaged each other, and there is absolutely no problem. We are just releasing two films on the same day. There is a lot of space and the audience is getting to choose from the best. I can say that the film is really good."

The actor, however, said a holiday weekend was always an advantage. "A holiday always gives a bigger opening, it is the simple math. I believe that it is important to release a film on a good day. Our film is very specific to Independence Day and it is a great day for us".

In Batla House, John will be seen essaying the character of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the operation. The Nikkhil Advani directorial attempts to unravel the truth behind the 2008 encounter with alleged terrorists that took place at Batla House in Jamia Nagar in Delhi. On September 13, 2008, a series of bomb blasts in Delhi claimed over 26 lives and injured over 133 people. An operation was conducted on September 19 by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, who raided a flat in Batla House. Two alleged terrorists were shot dead by the police.

Speaking about Mission Mangal, the Gold actor is essaying the role of Rakesh Dhawan, senior scientist at ISRO. On Thursday, he shared a still of him in character on his official Instagram account. He captioned the image as, "Meet Rakesh Dhawan - A bachelor of science who believes there's no science without experiment".

The movie, based on the story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving extraordinary goals. Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to land in theatres on August 15.

