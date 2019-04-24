See Photo: Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunts her mangalsutra in style

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie with her fans on Instagram flaunting her Mangalsutra

Priyanka Chopra flaunting her Mangalsutra. Pic: Yogen Shah

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in happy space with husband Nick Jonas. The couple who exchanged vows in December last year has remained in the limelight thanks to their adorable social media PDA and outings.

Recently, the actress shared a sleepy selfie that she captioned as 'Plane=Sleep', but what caught our attention was her exquisite mangalsutra. The 36-year-old was dressed in a lime colour attire which she teamed up with shades. The beautiful mangalsutra is made with four uncut diamonds forming a pendant. It has black and gold beads and a tear-shaped diamond in the centre.

Priyanka certainly is never shy of expressing her love towards her husband. Just yesterday, she shared a "husband appreciation post" on Instagram.

Sharing an adorable photo with Nick, the Bajirao Mastani actress captioned the pic, "U make me smile. I'm so proud of you! #number1 #husbandappreciationpost".

Recently during an interview with Tina Brown at the Women in World Summit 2019, the actress spoke about how much Nick had "surprised her".

"I've known him for two years. I didn't think that this is what it (would) turned out to be, and that's maybe that's my fault, I judged a book by its cover. When I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much. I call him Old Man Jonas. That's my name for him, 'OMJ'. He's such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much".

Priyanka Chopra’s Miami Vacation Gives Us Major Holiday Goals!

The couple got married in India in December last year. Priyanka and Nick had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

