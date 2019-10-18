See Photo: Shah Rukh Khan drops in to watch AbRam Khan's football match

Shah Rukh Khan came to witness the football match of his youngest son, AbRam Khan, at the MSSA School Sports Center at Azad Maidan, Mumbai. The toddler was representing his school, the Dhirubhai Ambani International in the MSSA boys under 8 knock-out match. They were playing against Don Bosco School, Matunga. In the picture, the superstar can be seen cheering for his son, who was sweating out in the ground. Although, AbRam's team lost to Don Bosco.

This isn't the first time the Raees star accompanied his son for his match. On Wednesday, the father-son duo was spotted at Azad Maidan where AbRam's team was playing against Rustomjee International School. The doting dad Shah Rukh Khan even clicked pictures of his son in action.

Shah Rukh is known to encourage his kids in playing sports and regularly share pictures of them. Recently, the star shared a picture of AbRam learning the Korean martial arts - Taekwondo. The tiny tot, who is already a social media sensation, posed for papa Shah Rukh Khan in his yellow belt uniform.

The actor captioned: "Keeping up the tradition of Tae 'Khan' Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher ( @care141 )Fight Club. Yellow belt it is... [sic]"

The actor's other two children, Suhana and Aryan, are also trained in the Korean martial arts.

Shah Rukh married Gauri in 1991. They had their first child, Aryan, in 1997 and daughter Suhana in 2000. In 2013, they became parents of a third child, AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which released in 2018. The film turned out to be a box-office dud. Later, the actor lent his voice along with son Aryan for The Lion King's Hindi version. The film followed the adventures of Simba, who is to be the successor of his father, Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands, and narrated the tale of how he rises up to the occasion. The film released in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from this, SRK is also co-producing digital projects. Shah Rukh's next co-production, Betaal, is a horror series. It is written and directed by Graham and co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. This will mark the third collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with Netflix, after Bard of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi, and Class of 83 with Bobby Deol.

