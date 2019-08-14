See photo: Shruti Haasan shares a sweet post for dad Kamal Haasan

regional-cinema

Kamal Haasan recently completed 60 years in the industry and daughter Shruti Haasan shared an emotional post for her dad's milestone. Check it out.

Kamal Haasan recently completed 60 years in the world of acting. Commemorating this amazing milestone, daughter and actress Shruti Haasan shared a sweet post on Instagram talking about how much her father has inspired her.

Shruti shared a few pictures featuring Kamal Haasan and captioned the post: "Dear Bapuji, 60 years in the world of acting, you make us proud and inspire so many of us to look to the stories you have shared with us for inspiration and hope. I decided To share the poster of one of my favourite movies of yours. Brave, beautiful and emotionally challenging. you have dedicated your time and energy to the arts in a way that is nothing short of magnificent !! Always so proud and Here's to sixty more !! @ikamalhaasan"

What an amazing achievement it is to have completed 60 years in the industry? It's truly inspirational and Kamal Haasan sure has garnered a lot ov love and adulation throughout his career. Kamal Haasan started off his career as a child artist in the Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma. The actor-turned-politician kickstarted his Bollywood career with Balachander's Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981).

Currently, Kamal Haasan is busy hosting the Tamil edition of the popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Kamal Haasan had hosted the last two seasons of the Tamil version of Bigg Boss. According to reports, the actor managed to pull in viewership for the channel and therefore he was once again roped in to host Bigg Boss 3 with 16 contestants and one commoner in the house.

He will also be seen in Indian 2, a sequel to his 1996 film, Indian. Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in for the film, too and she features as the love interest of Siddharth, who plays the grandson of the vigilante Senapathi and son of Chandru; both characters were played by Haasan in the first part. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady in the film. If reports are to be believed, Indian 2 will be Kamal Haasan's last film as an actor.

Shruti Haasan, on the work front, will be lending her voice to Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming thriller, Khamoshi, produced by PYX films. Talking about singing for the title track, Haasan told mid-day, "I like to sing and compose, and it's something I've been doing since the age of six. When Chakri Toleti [director] approached me with the offer, I agreed because I have composed music for his first directorial, Eenadu [a remake of A Wednesday]."

