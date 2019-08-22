See photos: Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath flaunts baby bump; looks adorable

bollywood

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath recently attended their friend's baby shower where she was seen flaunting her baby bump

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath at their wedding reception. Picture courtesy/Yogen Shah

Kapil Sharma returned from Columbia after enjoying a vacation with his better-half Ginni Chatrath. The couple is expecting their first child soon, although they have not publicly announced Ginni's pregnancy.

Kapil and Ginni recently attended a friend's baby shower where the latter was seen flaunting her baby bump. At the event, Ginni looked radiant in a royal blue dress. Kapil's co-star Rochelle Maria Rao posted a picture in which she looked nothing but pretty. Check out the pictures here:

Post their wedding, the couple took off for their honeymoon in Canada and Columbia. The honeymoon happened over two months after the wedding since Kapil was busy with his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He also shared a few pictures of his honeymoon on his Instagram handle.

In the pictures, he is seen walking hand-in-hand with Ginni. He captioned the image, "You n I in this beautiful #world".

Kapil tied the knot with Ginni in Jalandhar, Punjab, on December 12, 2018. The couple hosted a reception in Amritsar for their relatives and friends from the Punjabi entertainment industry. Later, a reception was held in Mumbai that had Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Their wedding in Jalandhar and Amritsar grabbed a lot of attention and had a crazy turnout. Talking about his wedding, Kapil Sharma said, "My wedding venue was hustled with approximately 5,000 people, but when I looked around, I could see about 40-50 people only whom I knew personally".

Speaking about Ginni's pregnancy, Kapil in an interview, to a publication, he said, "There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcoming the new member. I am dubbing for a film for children. So, once the baby grows up, it will pay off."

He also revealed that his mother is the most elated about it. "We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health," Kapil said.

