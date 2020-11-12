See Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Masaba Gupta unite for the Diwali season, look gorgeous

As the Diwali season kick-starts, Bollywood celebrities are making sure they take all the precautions and celebrate the occasion with grace, elan, and poise. There are some who have already begun enjoying the fun of the festival. The two names that come up are Kareena Kapoor Khan and Masaba Gupta.

Poonam Damania, Khan's friend and colleague, took to her Instagram account and shared some pictures where the trio could be seen posing for the camera. Dressed in traditional outfits, the women slayed their Diwali look, and the Jab We Met actress nonchalantly flaunted her baby bump.

In the second photo, we could see the actress strike a pose for a selfie with Damnia's team members. Sophie Choudry commented on the post with red hearts and so did Masaba Gupta.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

