Sophie on IPL 2020: Hard to choose a favourite team as I'm friends with either the players or the owners

Like most of us during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sophie Choudry, too, has been catching up on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) matches that are taking place in Dubai. While the pandemic has led to the matches having no spectators, the excitement and enthusiasm about the IPL is still as it always was.

Recently, speaking about cricket and how she has always felt an affinity for the sport, Sophie said, "I think being Indian, cricket is in our genes. On top of it, I was born and brought up in England, my brother played cricket, my school was next to Lord's cricket ground so I saw it every single day... And the IPL is so special. I've been fortunate to attend many matches in the past..."

She added, "I know this year is very different without the live crowds but kudos to everyone that has made it happen. It is much-needed entertainment for all of us. It feels like with COVID and so many other things, there has just been nonstop negativity this year. I think we all need to have some fun, something to lift our spirits and cricket does that."

Speaking about how she can't pick just one team, Sophie said, "It's so hard for me to choose a favourite team because either I'm friends with the players or the owners or something. It's no secret that I'm a Dhoni fan so I've always been fond of CSK. I also love Preity's team Kings XI Punjab especially because of her passion. And, of course, I'm a Mumbaikar so MI is also there! I think it's early days and already we've had a few nail biting finishes. I'm simply enjoying watching all the teams right now."

On the work front, Sophie Choudry is known for her popular show called Work It Up, where she interacts with Bollywood actresses and gives us an insight into their workout regimes and fitness secrets.

