See photos: Vidya Balan peforms puja on sets, as she resumes shoot for Sherni in Madhya Pradesh

The shooting for Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni, which came to a halt in mid-March as the nation went into a lockdown due to the pandemic, has resumed. The actress is in Madhya Pradesh now and has begun shooting for the film, helmed by Amit Masurkar. Vidya Balan also performed puja on sets, before the shoot of Sherni.

With the team of Sherni kicking off a 35-day schedule in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, the makers have roped in an agency to monitor the safety measures adopted on set.



"A team of five to six members, who will serve as COVID-19 watchdogs, will be present on set every day to ensure that the crew is following all safety norms. Besides the government's guidelines, the health experts will lay down additional COVID risk-management protocol. These experts are part of a professional agency that has monitored several ad shoots over the past few months. Even as they aim to achieve a zero-incident shoot, the makers have created isolation centres for asymptomatic people, on the recommendation of the experts," said a source to mid-day, earlier.

The Amit Masurkar-led team will adopt the bio-bubble mode of shoot, and will be put up at five-star hotels in Gondia, which is an hour's drive away from the jungles of Balaghat. The source adds, "The producers have booked The Taj Gateway and The Grand Sita in entirety. They have also blocked banquets and restaurants in these hotels, thus making sure that the team does not come in contact with outsiders."

Sherni directed by Amit Masurkar explores the man-animal conflict featuring Vidya Balan as a forest officer and is being shot in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh.

Last seen in Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan shifted her release to the OTT platform given the Coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown. We can't wait to see Vidya getting into a forest officer avatar on-screen!

