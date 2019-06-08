Selena Gomez spreads happiness during surprise visit to children's hospital
Other celebrities who are expected to attend the Big Slick event this weekend includes Ariel Winter, Adam Scott, Cobie Smulders, Zachary Levi, and Kat Mcnamara
Selena Gomez on Friday visited patients at the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for the 10th annual Big Slick Celebrity Fundraiser.
The 26-year-old singer enjoyed her visit to the hospital, posed for pictures, played board games, coloured, and signed a handful of autographs during her visit, reported E! News.
'The Fetish' singer will also be attending other events to help the fundraising organisation.
Other celebrities who are expected to attend the Big Slick event this weekend includes Ariel Winter, Adam Scott, Cobie Smulders, Zachary Levi, and Kat Mcnamara.
Gomez had opened up about taking a much-needed break from the public eyes last year in April.
"Last year, I took a lot of time off," the 26-year-old star said during an interview on Coach's Dream It Real podcast. "I think that I needed a moment to myself because I do feel like I was growing and changing."
She has appeared in high-profile events, including the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, a surprise appearance at Coachella and The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment in Entertainment--to name a few.
Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:
- Shilpa Shetty 44th birthday: Raj Kundra's sweet message for 'darling'
- Bharat Box Office Day 3: Stands at Rs 95.50 crore total; all set to enter 100 crore club today
- B-town buzz: Varun Dhawan's old ties, Boman Irani's dinner and Abhishek Kapoor's Sharaabi
- Meghna Gulzar on Deepika Padukone: Not easy for leading lady to transform into acid attack victim
- At 44, Shilpa Shetty can still give the younger actresses a run for their money
- Dimple Kapadia's gorgeous photos from her younger days that will make you say 'wow'
- Do you know about these Bollywood actors' charitable acts?
- When Bollywood stars shared the screen with family members in films
- Boney Kapoor takes South superstar Ajith across three continents
- 'Kabir Singh made me feel that I never want to become this person'
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Does comparison with brother Ayushmann affect Aparshakti Khurana?