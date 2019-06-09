Selma Blair finds new wheels

hollywood

According to US Weekly, the 46-year-old actor was suffering from immense pain with her cane, and now after using a non-motorized walking bike, things have changed

Selma Blair

Selma Blair, who is battling multiple sclerosis, is feeling happy as her cane got replaced with a non-motorized walking bike.

According to US Weekly, the 46-year-old actor was suffering from immense pain with her cane, and now after using a non-motorized walking bike, things have changed.

On Friday, the actor posted a picture with Barbara Alinker, the founder of the bike, on Instagram and penned a long message for her.

"We met! I cannot express the gratitude I have towards the kindness and hard work of Barbara Alinker. She is the woman behind the invention, design and build of this wonderful walking bike. I have been without my Alinker while taking care of things back home, seeing family and healing and thought I could manage with my cane," Blair wrote.

Further, she went on to say, "It became untenable and painful to my joints. So she found me. She gave me this bike. And I took off. So many people have already stopped me to ask about it. Good thing I am a chatterbox and so happy with this #mobilityaid, I feel like a model at a car show. Gonna nap. And look forward to the days ahead with faster, smoother, increased mobility in a walking city. Thank you thank you."

Blair revealed her MS diagnosis in 2018 and shared a picture of herself with a cane in December. After two months, she stunned her fans with a custom walking stick on the Oscars red carpet.

She has always been open about her struggles with the disease. Back in January, the 'Legally Blonde' actor compared her disease to experiencing a "stadium of uncontrollable anxiety at times."

"My brain is on fire. I am freezing. We feel alone with it even though the loving support has been a godsend and appreciated," the actor had captioned a selfie.

"People write to me asking how I do it. I do my best. But I choke with the pain of what I have lost (riding) and what I dare hope for and how challenging it is to walk around. But my smiles are genuine. This is ok. Life is an adventure with many shards of awakening. I can't sleep at night but daytime I have trouble staying awake. I am a grown woman holding onto a bear that belonged to a sister type of mine," she added.

Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates