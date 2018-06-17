Shah Rukh, Gauri, Malaika, Madhuri, Akshay and others share Father's Day musings

The whole of Bollywood took to their social media accounts to share their thoughts on the occasion of Father's Day

Madhuri Dixit with her father. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/madhuridixitnene

Father's Day on Sunday led Bollywood's celebrity brigade to share emotional notes on their father and fatherhood too.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit to Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon -- here's what the celebrities had to say:

Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo of a card by AbRam, which read "You're the best papa in the world". He captioned it: "Notwithstanding that the kids had no other option and yeah I admit maybe there is just a hint of a bias here... This kinda completes a father's life."

Notwithstanding that the kids had no other option & yeah I admit maybe there is just a hint of a bias here...this kinda completes a fathers life. pic.twitter.com/UDBVYDzAMp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2018

Madhuri Dixit: Thank you for being there at every step of my life, Dad. You have always been my inspiration and a pillar of strength. You truly are the best. I miss you. I'm so grateful that my boys have an amazing father just like you. I wish a very Happy Father's Day to all Super Dads out there.

Akshay Kumar: Help! It's Father's Day and the little one asks "Dad, can I have a pet?" My fatherly love taking over, "Of course Beta what would you like?" She, "Dad, can you get me a unicorn with wings". Any suggestions?

Help!!

It's #FathersDay and the little one asks "Dad, can I have a pet?"

My fatherly love taking over,"Of course Beta what would you like?"

She,"Dad, can you get me a Unicorn with wingsð?

Any suggestions ð¬?#DaddysLilGirl ð pic.twitter.com/rXQUgcNnaE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 17, 2018

Arjun Kapoor: My father has always thought a lot about others, how to help them, how to make things better for them, for his people, his friends, his family and his enemies even. In all these years, I have tried to make him realise it's time to become selfish and think of yourself first but he's a king, my father. He can never change his impulse to help and be there for others. Happy Father's Day to the most selfless man I know. I'm proud to be your son.

Shraddha Kapoor: What more could I ask for when you gave me wings to fly? Happy Father’s Day Baapu

Kriti Sanon: They are unwavering in their support; steadfast in their love. And they also never miss a chance to crack a bad joke. That's why we love you dads. Happy Father's Day.

Sunny Deol: Because of my father, we are what we are today. Love you Papa.

Sunny Leone: The Man...the Father...the husband...the friend...the one that holds us together, given us the best life and a infinite amount of love! We love you Papa! @dirrty99 Love - Nisha, Asher Noah and me :) Happy Fathers Day.

Vicky Kaushal: Happy Father's Day Dad!

Neena Gupta: Happy father's day my dad who stood by me like a rock in my most difficult times love you miss you.

Happy fathers day my dad who stood by me like a rock in my most difficult times love you miss you pic.twitter.com/j7JFD9HE4t — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) June 17, 2018

Arbaaz Khan: Love you daddy

Love you daddyð¤ â¤ï¸ A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial) onJun 17, 2018 at 1:32am PDT

Malaika Arora: Happy Father's Day

Gauri Khan

â¤ï¸ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onJun 17, 2018 at 2:53am PDT

Also Read: Father's Day Special: Ranbir Kapoor Joins Twitter For Dad Rishi Kapoor

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS