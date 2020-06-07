Shah Rukh Khan to play journalist in R Madhavan's Nambi Narayanan's biopic?

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in December 2018 and since then has been missing from big-screen. The superstar is said to be on a short break from the movie. There was a strong buzz that the Chennai Express star had said yes to a film, which was to be directed by Aditya Chopra. More recently, there was news that SRK is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee Kumar in a film. Earlier, there were also reports that the superstar was working on the Rakesh Sharma biopic.

Now, according to the latest reports, SRK is set to work with R Madhavan's upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He will be playing the pivotal role of a journalist. Apart from this, the actor is also said to be playing a cameo in Ayan Mukherji's fantasy drama, Brahmastra. A source close to Mumbai Mirror said, "Ayan and Maddy are extremely fond of SRK and believed no one but he fits the bill. Neither are run-of-the-mill cameos, but are integral to the plot and carry the narrative forward."

"In Rocketry, he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan, and takes us through the protagonist’s journey in flashback," the source added.

Rocketry- The Nambi Effect is a movie based on the incredible story of Nambi Narayanan, the brilliant mind behind ISRO's ambitious project of making India numero uno in the space satellite market. R Madhavan essays the part of Nambi Narayanan with a host of celebrated names in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by the Indian National Film Award-winning director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and R Madhavan himself.

Speaking about Brahmastra, SRK's cameo plays a pivotal role in talking Ranbir Kapoor's journey forward. The high-octane drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, and directed by Ayan Mukerji, has been in the news for a long time. The plot seeks inspiration from the Shiva trilogy and Kapoor's character is reportedly based on the same. Mouni Roy is the antagonist of the tale. Producer Karan Johar is leaving no stone unturned to make this a stunning piece of art and a visual extravaganza. The story will continue for two more parts. Initially set to release in Summer 2020, the fresh release date is yet to be announced.

