Shilpa Shinde shares Whatsapp screenshots, lashes out at Gangs of Filmistan producers: 'Stop spreading lies'

Shilpa Shinde is known as the first Bhabhiji from the immensely popular show, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. Reportedly, the actress had announced that she was gearing up for the new show, Gangs Of Filmistan. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the actress announced that she has quit the show and the reason has been revealed by Shinde herself.

The former Bigg Boss 11 winner gave the reasons as COVID-19 safety guidelines allegedly not being followed on set. She also called the entertainment industry as largely male-dominated. She further ruled out any possibility of her working with Gangs of Filmistan makers in future. The actress also expressed her anger at the producers of Gangs of Filmistan for apparently leaking their 'Whatsapp chats and spreading lies' about her.

Sharing the screenshot of their email, Shilpa wrote, "Stop telling lies as I had already e-mail you on 29th Aug 2020 regarding my issues & wanted to end this matter on happy note & you have replied too. I’ve also received flowers & a note stating “Get well soon and missing you at the sets”. Hence kindly stop this drama. I’ve been unwell while shooting at your sets and currently have COVID symptoms. No one is paying for this but only I have to face... So at least what you could do is not to spread that you are trying to contact me and all. It is a male-dominated comedy, I suppose everyone would agree. I don't understand why are you claiming to have called me again and again. After this bitterness, I doubt I would be able to do a comedy show with you. So let’s not aggravate the situation then what it is already or else let’s end this on a positive note. P.S. Screenshot of Mail Sent on 29th Aug 2020 (sic)".

Shilpa didn't stop there. She also lashed out at Preeti and Neeti Simoes for leaking their Whatsapp chats after telling them not to do so. Shilpa explained her side of the story by sharing a screenshot of another Whatsapp chat.

In an earlier interview, Shilpa had revealed that she had signed the show only on the condition that she doesn't want to work with Sunil Grover and how the makers lied to her. She revealed, "I had mentioned first only that I will do the show on one condition that I don't want to work with Sunil Grover. This was my first term but they lied to me that, no, he is not there in the show. Later, I learnt from outside that he was part of the show."

Shinde also talked about the working hours and how they were made to shoot for over 12 hours and how she cannot work in this show with such a state of mind.

Gangs of Filmistan will air five days a week, and will include some Bollywood sketches as well. The show, however, will not have a live audience or celebrity guests Some of the talent on the show includes names like Sanket Bhosale, Siddharth Sagar, Sugandha Mishra, Paritosh Tripathi and Jatin Suri.

