Shot in the dark: This actor's 'affair' is a matter of convenience

While the female star has no feelings for the actor, she, too, is playing along

Shot in the dark

This actor, who has hit big time, of late, is keen to let people know that he's dating a top female star. This is his way of working with the industry's leading ladies.

The said female star is also playing along. She has no feelings for him and has been referring to him as a bachcha. He even claimed that she would be his co-star in one of his upcoming films, when there is no leading female character in the film.

