Shraddha Kapoor to tag along with you on a BEST ride

In the world of memes, a movie buff created one for a good cause, and it has already gone viral.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree released on August 31, and people can't stop praising this horror-comedy. If you travel by bus in the city, then you are surely going to enjoy this one!

Female travellers of the city's BEST buses may not quarrel for the women's seat anymore given that a paranormal figure has taken to the spot.

A movie buff seems to have taken the online trend of creating memes, off the Internet. A meme creator has posted a picture of Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor alongside the 'streeyansathi' (for women) reservation message in the bus. Now, whoever will sit on the reserved seat for the women shall encounter Shraddha Kapoor starring at them in her Stree avatar.

Care for a ride with the star staring at you in a jampacked bus crawling through traffic snarls?

Well, this is creative!

The story of Stree is set in a small town where it is believed that there was a beautiful woman, who left every man awestruck by her beauty, but only one man loved her truly.

