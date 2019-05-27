Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya's graduation ceremony photos are here!
Shweta Bachchan Nanda attended son Agastya's graduation ceremony at Sevenoaks School in England. Several pictures from the graduation day floated on social media
Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, graduated in London. Shweta Bachchan Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda attended his graduation ceremony at Sevenoaks School. Several pictures from Agastya's graduation ceremony floated across the social media, thanks to his mommy!
Abhishek Bachchan wrote on social media, praising his nephew, "Congratulations on your graduation Agastya. You're growing up too fast and way too tall!!"
Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared multiple photographs from the graduation ceremony and tagged Sevenoaks in London. Take a look:
In the blink of an eye - congratulations Gus you made it ♥ï¸
Nanaji (Grandfather) Amitabh Bachchan was filled with pride as Agastya graduated in London. Big B was emotional about the moments. On his blog, he wrote, "Another (grandchild) several miles away graduates and it's a moment of great pride and joy... The family is all with him and there are frequent messages and pictures flying about. But I mean, he was just born the other day and we had all been around his mother at Breach Candy Hospital, and carried him into the world with affection and love... And there he is today, spanking big boy, carnation on his suit lapel, hair flushed back and looking very British... And taller than everyone else in the family. Err...almost... still have to see where he measures against Abhishek and me."
Interestingly, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy and Shekhar Kapur's daughter too graduated in the same period. Proud parents attended daughter Kaveri's high school graduation, recently.
"Time has indeed flown... can't get over how big my baby has grown. Aankhon mein aansoo (sic)," wrote Krishnamoorthy.
