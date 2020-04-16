Simona Halep: It's unbelievable how world stopped due to COVID-19!

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, 28, is pretty shocked to see a global lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. "Not even in my worst nightmares could I think that the globe can stop in such a way. For me, it's a shock because I'm pretty young and haven't gone through too many tough times. This is something that belongs to a fantastic realm. They have stopped travelling, flight in order to avoid affecting our health and well-being. Maybe it's the best interdiction," Simona, 28, told Romanian TV show Garantat 100%.

The former World No. 1, who is currently in isolation at her Bucharest home, is taking "maximum care" to avoid contracting the virus, fearing it could affect her lungs.

"In the beginning, I had this fear but then analysed the situation and figured out that if you protect yourself, everything will be OK but I'm afraid for those with health issues. I fear this virus because even if we are healthy and have good immunity–we may resist it–but it [the virus] will leave us with a serious lung affection. That's why I have decided to take maximum care of myself. That's why I have decided to take maximum care of myself," added Simona.

