'Singham' police officer guns down rape, murder accused; labelled 'encounter specialist'

During a press conference, Rampur police said that the civil line Rampur police got engaged in an encounter with the notorious criminal Nazil who was at large after committing the crime

Uttar Pradesh police felicitated SP Ajay Pal Sharma for arresting a notorious a criminal, who was accused of abducting, raping and subsequently killing a 6-year-old minor girl on May 7 in the Rampur district. Sharma shot the accused on both his legs during an encounter in Rampur.

Following which, the police have also recovered the body of the minor victim. During a press conference, Rampur police said that the civil line Rampur police got engaged in an encounter with the notorious criminal Nazil who was at large after committing the crime.

According to India TV, during the encounter, Sharma shot three rounds of bullets at him before arresting the accused, who sustained injuries in both his legs and was later admitted to a local hospital, where he is undergoing surgery.

Taking to Twitter, Rampur SP Ajay Pal Sharma said, "I m thankful to all for immense support of our action against the rapist and murderer. Received more than 1000 calls today from different parts of india being addressed as brother and son & congratulating. Proud to be in team of @rampurpolice @Uppolice @dgpup @myogiadityanath."

I m thankful to all for immense support of our action against the rapist and murderer. Received more than 1000 calls today from different parts of india being addressed as brother and son & congratulating. Proud to be in team of @rampurpolice @Uppolice @dgpup @myogiadityanath — Ajay Sharma (@ajaysharmaips) June 23, 2019

The police team also took to Twitter and heaped praised on Sharma.

SP Ajay Pal Sharma, who is popularly known as UP's 'Singham', has been engaging in such encounter killings for a while. For almost his eight years of service, he has served in Ghaziabad, Hathras, Shamli, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad).

On being tagged as the encounter specialist, Sharma, talking to the media, said “there was nothing to like about” the “encounter specialist” tag attached to his name.

“These encounters did not happen by will, it was just chance,” he added.

“We want to arrest criminals, make recoveries and collect the maximum information on their hiding places, their other gang members, etc. This is the last option. We do not know what situation arises on the ground,” he said.

