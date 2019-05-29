Woman SI found murdered in police transit hostel in Uttar Pradesh

national

Bareilly (UP): A 42-year-old woman sub-inspector was brutally killed in a transit hostel adjacent to the Police Lines, police said on Wednesday.

The sub-inspector (SI), Reena Kumari, was found dead with her head smashed Tuesday night, they said. Originally hailing from Amroha, the SI was posted in the intelligence unit and was living alone at the hostel after sending her son to Delhi for studies two days ago, police said.

The household belongings were found scattered all over the place and it appears that the assailants also took her mobile phone with them, they said.

The incident came to light when SSI Manoj Varma, living in the neighbourhood, found her door open.

After getting no response when he called out, Varma peeped inside only to find the SI lying on the floor with her head severely injured.

DIG Rajesh Kumar Pandey said police are investigating the case from all angles.

In another incident, a 22-year-old pregnant woman succumbed to her injuries after she was allegedly being thrashed by her maternal uncle and his wife. Police said that the alleged incident occurred in Vijayant Khand locality under Vibhuti Khand police area in Lucknow. According to reports, the deceased identified as Aarti, who is seven months pregnant was a resident of Bahraich and lived with her husband Shubham in a shanty in Vijayant Khand.

The alleged incident saw the light of the day when the woman's husband Shubham had registered a complaint against the uncle Hukum Singh and his wife Meenu. In his complaint, he had alleged that the duo was against his small business of eggs cart which is stationed at the Vijay Khand over-bridge. He wanted Shubham to shift his cart so that he could station his cart there instead. The duo barged into their shanty when Aarti was alone. They confronted her regarding her husband's egg cart at the Vijay Khand over the bridge and soon altercation broke out. Hukum Singh in a fit of rage began thrashing her brutally.

(With inputs from PTI)

