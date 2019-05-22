Six miscreants kidnap two men, burn their genitals; police on manhunt
According to the police, the accused took them to a secluded placed, forced them to take off their clothes and hit them on their private parts
Sikar: Two men were admitted to hospital after six people waylaid them, dragged them into their car and burnt their genitals with matchsticks before robbing them of the cash they carried. The police have launched a manhunt for the six men who also circulated a video of their act in Dhod area of Rajasthan's Sikar district, officials said on Wednesday.
The police registered an FIR on Tuesday under the Indian Penal Code against the six men, adding the victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, the officials said, The FIR said the victims Avinash and Karamveer, both cousins, were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony on May 17 when the accused identified as Sandeep Nehra and his five friends dragged them into a car and physically assaulted them severely.
According to the police, the accused took them to a secluded placed, forced them to take off their clothes and hit them on their private parts. They also used matchsticks to burn them. The accused fled away after robbing them of Rs 3,800, the police added. The police said the accused, who later circulated a video of their act on social media, had also threatened them of dire consequences if they reported the matter to police.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
