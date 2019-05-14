Slay the denim-on-denim look just like B-town mommies Kareena Kapoor and Mira Rajput

bollywood-fashion

It's time to beat the scorching heat and get the look right just like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput

Denim-on-denim is never going to be out of fashion, and Hollywood celebrities nailing the look time and again is proof enough.

This summer, go light, and trendy. If you wish to stay updated with fashion and be all comfy without comprising on trends, you have bumped on the right place. It's time to beat the scorching heat and get the look right just like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput. These star wives have nailed the look like a pro. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur Ali Khan in Bandra/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Women's Denim Dress with Shoulder Placket:

Buy StyleStone Women's Denim Dress with Shoulder Placket at the discounted price of Rs 759. Get your denim dress right away. Shop here.

Women's Denim shirt dress:

Buy StyleStone Women's Ice Blue Denim Dress with Buttons at the discounted price of Rs 774. Get the look similar to Kareena Kapoor easily. Shop here.

Mira Kapoor spotted in Bandra/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Denim Shirt:

Montrez presents an exclusive range of denim shirts for women. This beautiful shirt bears a sophisticated look and it enhances regular collar, full sleeves, denim fabric, solid pattern and closure button on the front. Add this shirt to your wardrobe and match it with different trouser or shorts to enhance the cool look. Get this similar look at the discounted price of Rs 399 only. Shop here.

Bootcut Pants:

Stylish and well fitted aka chic women denim created in premium denim fabric, appropriate for casual, evening and weekend wear. Buy these pants at the discounted price of Rs 919 only. Shop here.

