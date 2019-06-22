Smriti Irani, Pramod Sawant to visit villages adopted by Manohar Parrikar in Amethi
Manohar Parrikar had adopted these villages under the National Democratic Alliance government's 'village adoption programme'
New Delhi: Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will visit the villages in Amethi on Saturday that were adopted by late former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Parrikar had adopted these villages under the National Democratic Alliance government's 'village adoption programme'.
Irani and Sawant will also meet the family of Surendra Singh, the former village head of Barauli and a close aide of Irani, who was shot dead in May 2019 while he was asleep at his residence.
Smriti Irani, the Amethi MP was visibly distraught on seeing Singh's body. She had also lent a shoulder to his mortal remains during the last rites. Some of the deceased's relatives had indicated that his murder could be a fallout of a political rivalry, including the recently concluded general elections in which Irani trounced Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
