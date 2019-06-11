Sonali Bendre starts 'new normal' with an aqua therapy; watch video
Sonali Bendre, who is recovering from cancer, has shared an inspirational video and termed it as her 'new normal'
Ever since Sonali Bendre is back in town, she has not only been vocal about her fight with cancer but also encouraged a lot of people to come out and talk about the c-disease. From attending multiple events to sharing it on a bigger platform - social media, Sonali Bendre has kept the audience up to date about her well-being and health.
Sonali also got a hair makeover after her battle, and it inspired many to live life happily despite everything. The actress had to chop her lustrous mane after she was diagnosed with high-grade cancer. She later underwent chemotherapy and was in New York for a couple of months for the treatment.
Now, Sonali has shared a new video where she is seen exercising and trying a new workout, the aqua therapy. She also shared a video on Instagram and captioned: "Warning: This isn't as easy as it looks. My new aqua therapy training sessions are tough but definitely easier than doing this in normal conditions. #MyNewNormal involves looking for solutions and not creating excuses... finding what works for me. #KDAH. P.S. Thank God I didn't drop my phone! [sic]"
Sonali Bendre recently talked about her crusade against cancer and how Bollywood actress and cancer survivor Manisha Koirala has been a big help. "Manisha (Koirala) has been a big help. She has been through it and is a survivor. She has also written a lovely book about it," she said during an interactive session with the media.
Sonali further said a lot of help and advice, however, has come from non-celebrities, which she valued very much. Goldie Behl, her husband, also has been a pillar of strength in her fight against cancer. The actress had undergone treatment for metastatic cancer in New York in December last.
