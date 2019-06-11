Sonali Bendre starts 'new normal' with an aqua therapy; watch video

bollywood

Sonali Bendre, who is recovering from cancer, has shared an inspirational video and termed it as her 'new normal'

Sonali Bendre/picture courtesy: Sonali Bendre's Instagram account

Ever since Sonali Bendre is back in town, she has not only been vocal about her fight with cancer but also encouraged a lot of people to come out and talk about the c-disease. From attending multiple events to sharing it on a bigger platform - social media, Sonali Bendre has kept the audience up to date about her well-being and health.

Sonali also got a hair makeover after her battle, and it inspired many to live life happily despite everything. The actress had to chop her lustrous mane after she was diagnosed with high-grade cancer. She later underwent chemotherapy and was in New York for a couple of months for the treatment.

Now, Sonali has shared a new video where she is seen exercising and trying a new workout, the aqua therapy. She also shared a video on Instagram and captioned: "Warning: This isn't as easy as it looks. My new aqua therapy training sessions are tough but definitely easier than doing this in normal conditions. #MyNewNormal involves looking for solutions and not creating excuses... finding what works for me. #KDAH. P.S. Thank God I didn't drop my phone! [sic]"

Sonali Bendre recently talked about her crusade against cancer and how Bollywood actress and cancer survivor Manisha Koirala has been a big help. "Manisha (Koirala) has been a big help. She has been through it and is a survivor. She has also written a lovely book about it," she said during an interactive session with the media.

Sonali further said a lot of help and advice, however, has come from non-celebrities, which she valued very much. Goldie Behl, her husband, also has been a pillar of strength in her fight against cancer. The actress had undergone treatment for metastatic cancer in New York in December last.

