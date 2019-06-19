Sports teacher sexually assaults student in Pune, arrested

crime

Nigdi police said that the accused called the victim to the sports room and sexually assaulted him

Representational image

A sports teacher of a prominent school in Nigdi Pradhikaran was arrested for molesting a 14-yr old student. The accused had called the victim to the sports room in the school and sexually assaulted him in January.

The complaint which was registered now, said that the accused threatened to kill the victim if he revealed the act to the family or close relatives.

The investigating officer of the case, Police sub-inspector (PSI) Raghunath Bhoye told Hindustan Times, "Anurag Hinge, has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)."

The accused was produced before the local court where he was remanded in police custody till Wednesday.

The accused confessed his crime during investigation. According to the police, the accused had called the victim to the sports room in the school and sexually assaulted him.

The student was traumatized but he informed his parents about the act committed by his teacher.

In a similar incident, a producer and a composer were held for molesting a model at a house party in Malad. As per sources, the complainant, who lives in Charkop, was introduced to the duo by one of her friends.

The victim, in her complaint, said that during the meeting, both Nagar and Wahi offered her to work with them as an assistant director for their upcoming film. The woman alleged that when she went to the kitchen, Nagar followed her and forcibly hugged her. She rushed out of the kitchen after he also tried to kiss her. She alleged that the accused sexually assault and abused her when she was asleep.

