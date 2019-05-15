Student of The Year 2: Ananya Panday celebrates film's success with her team

bollywood

Ananya Panday, the actress makes a whistleblowing entry in a leather jacket from an open car with all the sass oozing. Ananya has been receiving reviews for her performance from the audience and critics alike. She caught up with her team to celebrate

Ananya Panday shared this photo with her team on Instagram account.

Actress Ananya Panday, who made her fans go gaga with her remarkable performance in her debut film Student of the Year 2, celebrated the success of the film with her team. Excited Ananya Panday took to her social media handle and wrote, "Ur only as good as ur team is!!! You guys are my world (missing @vardannayak @sajzdot@fionadsouza14 @shilpanivilkar@hussainmgavande & Vishaal) [sic]"

The teenage sensation is not only being praised by the critics but also the audience for her role of Shreya, a rich girl with big ambitions, who makes a classy entry decked up with a leather jacket from an open car. Her confidence with all the sass oozing is a testimony of how well she has carried the character and emerged as a teen sensation.

The young actress also happens to be the youngest brand ambassador of a fashion brand owing to her immense popularity among the youth. She gained much attention from Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan season 6 for her adorable, witty and quirk style, as she made her first on-screen debut. This time it was with her Student of The Year 2 team, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Ananya Panday, the actress makes a whistleblowing entry in a leather jacket from an open car with all the sass oozing. Tiger Shroff has not only stolen the show with his acting skills but has taken his dancing charm to the next level. The film is a sequel to Student of the Year (2012) that gave Bollywood its three stars - Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Also Read: When Ananya Panday was asked for an autograph for the first time

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates