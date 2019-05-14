When Ananya Panday was asked for an autograph for the first time

bollywood

It was the first day at the shoot that a little fan came and asked for Ananya Panday's autograph which got the actress all excited, even before she was a star

Ananya Panday with her fan

Debutante Ananya Panday who has been creating a great buzz ever since the announcement of Student of the Year 2 has fared well as the best student of the year. But, it was the first day at the shoot that a little fan came and asked for her autograph, which got her all excited, even before she was a star.

Sharing the moment on her social media, Ananya posted, "this was the first time someone took my autograph!!! I think I was way more excited than her. throwback to the first day of shoot. Have you watched SOTY 2 yet?? Book ur tickets now!!!"

The audience is all praise for the teen sensation as she is being termed as having a promising screen presence, throughout and is already the talk of tinsel town.

The actress who makes a whistle-worthy entry in a leather jacket with great sass is also seen in an ultra-charming diva avatar. Ananya makes an impact with the confidence she carries and her screen presence in her debut.

Even before her debut, the teen sensation was already creating buzz and has already started shooting her second film. Owing to her growing fanbase, the B-Town newbie is already creating a rage in the entertainment industry.

The actress is one of the most-talked-about celebrities on social media and has been creating a storm with her sightings, even before her much-anticipated Bollywood debut. Fans across the quarters are extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen again.

Ananya made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, which hit the screens on May 10. The actress will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress has already shot for the first schedule in Mumbai for Pati Patni Aur Woh and for the next schedule, she will be going to Lucknow.

