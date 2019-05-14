Student Of The Year 2 box office: Day 4 brings the total collection to Rs 44.35 crore

bollywood

Seems like Tiger Shroff's fans are going against all odds and making sure that they watch their favourite hero on the big screen with his recently released, Student of the Year 2. Even on a working Monday, with the festive season of Ramadan and the IPL fever having gripped the audience, Tiger's fans have not missed on their favourite star's movie and brought in a successful streak for the actor with good box office numbers, thus marking a good run amongst the target audience.

Tiger Shroff whose film, Student of the year 2, released just a few days back has yet again proved the fact that Tiger has a huge fan following and a place in the hearts of his audience, with fans wanting to see the actor in a new genre of non-action film for the first time. The film has been receiving good feedback from all across and has resonated well with the target audience, which makes it a must-watch.

In spite of the Indian Premier League grand finale and the holy month of Ramadan going on - two of the most festive times in the country - Tiger's film remained unaffected as Student of The Year 2 collected Rs 38.83 crore in its opening weekend. The film recorded a good run of Rs 5.52 crore on a busy Monday and has collected a total of Rs 44.35 crore.

Tiger is very popular among children and adults alike, and the film opened big at the box office minting Rs 12.06 crore making the debut film of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria open with huge numbers. Debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria have had the biggest opening for their debut film. Apart from SOTY 2, Tiger will be next seen in an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 and an official remake of Rambo.

Student of The Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra, was in the news for the longest time for its larger-than-life college campus, two fresh faces, and Tiger Shroff's excellence. The film released on May 10, 2019, and is a sequel to Student of The Year, which was released in 2012. This film marked the debut of Karan Johar's proteges - Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

