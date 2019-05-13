Student Of The Year 2 box office: The film rakes in Rs 12.75 crore on day 3

bollywood

Student Of The Year 2 saw decent business on the third day of its release. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in lead roles

Student Of The Year 2 poster

The second instalment of Student Of The Year released on May 10 in theatres across India. Student Of The Year 2, however, failed to pack a punch like it's predecessor. The film opened to decent business and has continued along the same lines on day 3 as well.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the same, and he wrote, "#StudentOfTheYear2 saw limited growth on Day 2, while the sixth phase of polling [cinemas were shut till evening] + #IPL2019Final [evening onwards] affected its biz on Day 3... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr. Total: 38.83 cr. India biz. #SOTY2"

The total weekend collection of Student Of The Year 2 comes up to Rs 38.83 crore in India. SOTY 2 will face two big movies this Friday - De De Pyaar De and John Wick 3.

Student of The Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra, was in the news for the longest time for its larger-than-life college campus, two fresh faces, and Tiger Shroff's excellence. The film released on May 10, 2019, and is a sequel to Student of The Year, which was released in 2012. This film marked the debut of Karan Johar's proteges - Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

These three actors are now the young superstars of Bollywood and are doing great. It will be great to see if debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday's career will be taking off the same way as Alia, Varun and Sidharth's did.

Taran Adarsh compared the business done by Tiger Shroff's other big movies with SOTY2. He wrote, "Tiger Shroff versus Tiger Shroff... Top 3 *opening weekend* biz...

2016: #Baaghi 38.58 cr

2018: #Baaghi2 73.10 cr

2019: #SOTY2 38.83 cr#SOTY2 faces two major films on Fri - #DeDePyaarDe and #JohnWick: Chapter 3... Biz on weekdays is extremely crucial. India biz."

