Student of The Year 2 box office collection day 1: Film collects Rs 12.6 cr

Student of The Year 2 showed a good start on its release day, Friday, May 9, 2019. The film starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria collected Rs 12.06 cr on day 1. This film marked the debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday

Student of The Year 2 poster.

Student of The Year 2 passed its first test day by collecting Rs 12.6 cr at the Box Office. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Being their debut, Student Of The Year 2 was an important one for Tara and Ananya. Both the girls are being lauded for their looks and dance skills. While Ananya stands out in the film with her acting talent considering her first film, Tara is also being appreciated. Tiger Shroff's action stunts and spunk have also become the talk of the town.

Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to announce its first day collection and wrote: "#StudentOfTheYear2 puts up a fairly good total on Day 1... Biz slowed down towards evening shows... Sat and Sun crucial... Substantial growth - especially at plexes - is essential for a healthy total... Fri âÂÂ¹ 12.06 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 is Tiger’s second highest opener *so far*."

#StudentOfTheYear2 puts up a fairly good total on Day 1... Biz slowed down towards evening shows... Sat and Sun crucial... Substantial growth - especially at plexes - is essential for a healthy total... Fri âÂÂ¹ 12.06 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 is Tiger’s second highest opener *so far*. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 11, 2019

The film critic has mentioned that the weekend collection is extremely crucial for Punit Malhotra's directorial venture to pass the hit, superhit, and the blockbuster test. Student of The Year 2 is a sequel to Student of The Year (2012) starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra. The first instalment of this franchise was helmed by Karan Johar and produced by his home production, Dharma Productions.

Student of The Year 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra and the film was in news for its larger-than-life college campus, two fresh faces, and Tiger Shroff's excellence.

Talking about Chunky Panday's daughter, Ananya Panday, the actress makes a whistleblowing entry in a leather jacket from an open car with all the sass oozing. Ananya has been receiving reviews for her performance from the audience and critics alike. Tiger Shroff has not only stolen the show with his acting skills but has taken his dancing charm to the next level.

