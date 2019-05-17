Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Update Week 1: Punit Malhotra's film does decently well in 7 days

bollywood

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's Student Of The Year 2 has collected Rs 57 crore in its 1st week run at the Box Office.

A still from the movie Student Of The Year 2

Student Of The Year 2 has been winning the hearts of the audience and its 1st week Box Office numbers are proof enough. The Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer has raked in Rs 4.02 crore on Day 7, taking its cumulative total to Rs 57.90 crore at the Box Office.

Student of the year 2 has done decent at the Box Office, despite the film releasing on a non-holiday and equal viewership competition with the IPL finals. After having an opening of Rs 12.06 crore on Day 1 (Friday), the film, directed by Punit Malhotra, picked up on its Day 2 (Saturday) with a collection of Rs 14.02 crore. However, the film was affected slightly on Sunday (Day 3), due to the IPL Finale. On Sunday, Student Of The Year 2 collected Rs 12.75 crore. However, after seeing a usual Monday dip of around 50% - Rs 5.52 crore (Day 4), the film managed to maintain stable collections throughout its weekdays - i.e. Tuesday (Day 5) - Rs 5.02 crore, Wednesday (Day 6) 4.51 crore and Thursday (Day 7) 4.02 crore.

Though the collections look decent enough for a rom-com genre, Tiger Shroff's earlier films - Baaghi and Baaghi 2 had performed extraordinarily well at the Box Office in its 1st week. Here's a quick comparison between Tiger Shroff's earlier films vs Student Of The Year 2 by trade pundit Taran Adarsh:

Tiger Shroff versus Tiger Shroff... Top 3 *Week 1* biz...

2016: #Baaghi â¹ 59.72 cr

2018: #Baaghi2 â¹ 112.85 cr

2019: #SOTY2 â¹ 57.90 cr

Fresh and big competition arrives today [#DeDePyaarDe and #JohnWick: Chapter 3]... #SOTY2 *Weekend 2* is extremely crucial. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 17, 2019

Being the debut for Tara and Ananya, Student Of The Year 2 was an important one for the debutants. Both the girls are being lauded for their looks and dance skills in the movie. While Ananya stands out in the film with her acting talent considering her first film, Tara is also being appreciated. Tiger Shroff's action stunts and spunk have also become the talk of the town.

