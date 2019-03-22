Chhichhore co-stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Tushar Pandey bond over Delhi

bollywood

With most of the time spent on the sets, Delhi boys Sushant Singh Rajput and Tushar Pandey have been bonding very well. Both the actors are currently busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore.

Since both are from Delhi, bonding between Tushar and Sushant has been great as their conversation ranges from street food too, to films to literally everything Delhi. Tushar shares how after the shoot the cast would go to Sushant's place to play Table Tennis and just hang out. Talking about the same Tushar says, "We have so much fun on and offsets. Sushant and I have spoken so much about books, as he too is an avid reader about poetry and about films. Delhi is one of the most talked about topics."

He further adds, "Sushant is an absolutely wonderful person and a brilliant co-actor. He has extremely positive energy is always there to help."

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, and Tushar Pandey, Chhichhore also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pratiek Babbar, Varun Sharma, and Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film is currently being shot in Mumbai and will release in August 2019.

Tiwari revealed the names and nicknames of all the characters in the movie. He said that one of the characters is called Sexa because he's always looking to get laid, while there's another character named Acid. The first poster of the film shows two eras captured in the film - one set in college (1992) and the other one in the present time.

