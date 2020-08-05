'Sushant Singh Rajput's kin wanted me to slap Rhea Chakraborty,' says Mumbai top cop

Rhea and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput were in a live-in relationship when his kin contacted DCP Dahiya. File pic; screenshot of one of the chats O P Singh sent the DCP

A day after being accused of not acting on a request from Sushant Singh Rajput's kin in February, a Mumbai top cop said the actor's family was spreading the wrong message and misleading the public. "He [the relative] wanted us to slap actor Rhea Chakraborty and keep her in custody without a formal complaint," Zone 9 Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya told mid-day on Tuesday.

Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh on Monday released WhatsApp conversations between Dahiya and his son-in-law O P Singh, who had claimed the actor's life was in danger and had asked the DCP to personally intervene. Dahiya said he became acquainted with O P Singh, a senior IPS officer posted in Haryana, through a common friend.

"In February, he sent me WhatsApp messages, asking me to call Rhea to the police station and slap her. Rhea and Sushant were in a live-in relationship then. They wanted us to take her and someone named Miranda in custody. I told him we need a written complaint to take any action, but he didn't file one." "I can't call the actor and slap her. This is against the law and O P Singh should know this... I had asked O P Singh several times to file a formal complaint, but he never did." "Why is the senior IPS officer bringing up the matter after 45 days and spreading the wrong message that we didn't act?" Dahiya asked.

'It was against the law'

In one of the messages sent to Dahiya, O P Singh alleged that "Miranda and Shruti" and Rhea are "part of the common conspiracy to destroy Sushant monetarily, mentally and physically... We need to [take] immediate and concrete action as family to save Sushant, to provide him with timely medical intervention. This is possible through your direct involvement... If we somehow keep Miranda in police custody for a day, he will spell [spill] the beans and his statement would be sufficient for us to take technical and legal action [sic]."

A senior Mumbai police officer on Tuesday said Rajput's family has deliberately leaked selective messages from the chat. "O P Singh messaged Dahiya many times, asking for help, like asking to arrange for a car, get it passed, etc. Why did O P Singh not leak that to the media?" the officer asked. Even at the time of the death, O P Singh didn't give any statement to the Mumbai police, the officer added.

