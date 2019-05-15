Taapsee Pannu: Vicky Kaushal is more marriage material!

television

Taapsee Pannu shared that Vicky Kaushal and she bonded only on WhatsApp before even meeting each other during the shoot of Manmarziyaan

Taapsee Pannu shares a close bond with her Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal. And very few know that the duo bonded only on Whatsapp before even meeting each other during Manmarziyaan. Taapsee spilled some beans when she appeared on BFFs with Vogue - Season 3 along with Vicky.

Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu brought the house down with their uncensored and effortless camaraderie on the show, which is aired on Colors Infinity.

Talking about how their friendship bloomed, Vicky said, "I was in my blue hair and she in her red hair and I don't know for some reason we just hit it off straight away. One striking thing about her personality is that she is immensely transparent as a person and she is a great talker. And I am a great listener."

And although, the feisty and gorgeous actor, Taapsee revealed on the show that she doesn't find Vicky 'hot!' later in the iconic BFFs game round, 'Platter of Punishment' when she had to choose who she'll hook up, marry and kill between Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, guess who she chose for marriage?

Taapsee decided to hook-up with Varun Dhawan, kill Abhishek Bachchan and picked her BFF, Vicky for marriage commenting, 'Vicky is more marriage material!'. She further jokingly asked him, 'Vicky, will you marry me?'.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in Saand Ki Aankh next. Saand Ki Aankh revolves around the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, who began sharpshooting in their fifties. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The tagline of the film on its poster reads, "Tann Buddha hota hai, mann nahi hota (Body ages, not the heart)."

Apart from this film, Taapsee will next be seen in multi-starrer Mission Mangal, whereas her Saand Ki Aankh co-star Bhumi Pednekar will appear in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Takht.

On the other hand, Vicky will resume shooting for the Udham Singh biopic and will prep up for Karan Johar's period-drama Takht. Karan Johar's directorial project, Takht, is a historical film that also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.

