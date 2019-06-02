Taapsee Pannu is now the proud owner of another apartment in Mumbai

bollywood

According to a source, Taapsee Pannu has bought the flat in the building where she is currently residing in the suburbs in Mumbai

Taapsee Pannu is now a proud owner of another three-bedroom flat in Mumbai, and she is glad that her sister will be doing the interiors for the new pad as well. According to a source, Taapsee has bought the flat in the building where she is currently residing in the suburbs here.

The actress had bought her first three-and-a-half bedroom flat last year in August. Describing the flat, Taapsee had told Mumbai Mirror, "It was very European and shabby-chic with a neat girly vibe to it. Everything in the house is white with pops of colour by way of doors and furniture."

The source further added, "When she heard an apartment was up for grabs, she was quick to purchase it. The interiors will be done by her sister. They have started working on a theme for the house." The work will begin soon. On an earlier trip to Koh Samui in Thailand she had bought some lights and on her vacation in Spain last year she had splurged on decorative items.

On the film front, the actress is looking forward to her upcoming multi-lingual thriller Game Over. Taapsee will be seen as a wheelchair-bound gamer combating a mysterious identity in the thriller, directed by Ashwin Saravanan. She will be giving voice for the Hindi version of the film.

"The entire gamut of emotions - post-traumatic stress, anniversary effect and the low self-confidence that a person experiences after a trauma - was new to me," said Pannu, who plays a wheelchair-bound woman whose home has been broken into, in the Anurag Kashyap-presented thriller. To understand the psyche of the protagonist, the actor turned to the film's co-writer Kavya Ramkumar, whose family works with a Pondicherry-based NGO that helps people suffering from post-trauma stress disorders.

Game Over has been produced by Y Not Studios in association with Reliance Entertainment. Anurag Kashyap is presenting the Hindi version of Game Over, which has music by Ron Yohann. It is slated to release on June 14.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI