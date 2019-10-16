Taco all you want

Over a decade ago, people were liable to give you a blank stare if you mentioned the word "taco" to them. Global cuisine in India was still largely restricted to typical "conti" dishes like chicken stroganoff and au gratin. So, it was a sign of how far things have come when Taco Bell — one of the world's largest chains of Mexican eateries — announced earlier this year that it plans to open 600 more restaurants in the country. And added evidence of us opening up our palate to this cuisine lies in the fact that The Bombay Taco Festival is currently ongoing at a microbrewery in Andheri.

Ansh Seth, co-owner at the establishment, tells us that two years ago, he and his partners launched a separate brand called Taco Lab. "The idea was to separate this venture from the brewery's operations, and unveil it only at pop-ups or food and music festivals. But after we received an encouraging response, we decided to introduce a separate taco menu for our patrons so that they have an added option to the regular fare served there," he says.



Moos Fasa

This menu includes 10 vegetarian and non-vegetarian items like moo fasa with spiced tenderloin and lotus roots; Lucy hoo with sesame-crusted cottage cheese balls; and a fish taco called shark bait. The festival also includes specially curated cocktails based on beer and tequila. And just to add to the fun, there is also a spicy taco challenge, where you are asked to finish three super-hot tacos in as long as you want to. But the catch is that for 20 minutes after that, you aren't allowed a sip of any beverage, including water, and are barred from visiting the restroom. So, proceed with caution. Handling those tacos doesn't seem as easy as apple pie.

Till October 31, 4 pm to 11.30 pm

At Brewbot Eatery and Pub Brewery, G01 & 101, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, Veera Desai, Andheri West.

Call 9326072768

