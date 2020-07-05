Tahira Kashyap gets nostalgic again and shares a picture from her wedding, Ayushmann Khurrana is love-struck!

A lot of people from the Hindi film industry love sharing their throwback and unseen pictures and videos to make their fans happy and elated. Two people who do that frequently are Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap. Their Instagram accounts are filed with their old pictures that are pure gold!

Now, taking to her Instagram account, Tahira Kashyap shared two pictures from her Mehendi ceremony at the time of her wedding and could be seen sans make-up. She wrote a lovely caption- "It was in the winter, and I don't remember if that's washed wet hair or oil, but I was ready to beat the chill with sleeveless suit, otravin drops and a big smile." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Seeing this picture, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote- "No make up. No filter." (sic) This was followed by a heart-eyes emoji. Bhumi Pednekar wrote- "So pretty," (sic) followed by a heart. Karanvir Bohra commented- "Those eyes," (sic) accompanied by a hugging emoji. And Dia Mirza also shared a heart-eyed and the kissing emoji.

That's not all, Tahira Kashyap had even shared a picture of herself and Khurrana from their first year of dating. Coming to Khurrana, the actor has been on a roll at the box-office for the last three years. His streak of successes began with Bareilly Ki Barfi in 2017 and then he delivered seven more successful films- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl, Bala, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

His last film, Gulabo Sitabo, couldn't release in the cinemas due to the lockdown. It was directed by Shoojit Sircar and also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read: Will Tahira Kashyap Ever Direct Hubby Ayushmann Khurrana In A Film? Here's Her Answer!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news