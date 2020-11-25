Taimur Ali Khan tries his hands at pottery; Kareena shares adorable video

Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and hubby Saif Ali Khan, are currently in Dharamshala where the Tanhaji actor is filming his horror-comedy Bhoot Police, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. Bebo has been were active on social media and been sharing a lot of posts from their trip.

Kareena now took to her Instagram account and shared two pictures and one video where she and Taimur could be seen trying their hands at pottery, and the toddler's reaction, as it always does, stole the show. Have a look at the video first:

Describing Taimur as her 'lil man', Kareena shared a picture front the Dharamkot Studio where the two went for some pottery fun. Have a look right here:

And in the second post, the toddler could be beaming and smiling and flashing his tiny hands covered in mud. Here is the picture:

The actress completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

