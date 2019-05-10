Tamil Bigg Boss 3: Kamal Haasan to return as host with this hot actress as the first contestant?

regional-cinema

There are reports that Kamal Haasan has already shot for the reality show, Bigg Boss 3's promo. Tamil Bigg Boss 3 is expected to go on air after the results of the Lok Sabha 2019 elections' results

Kamal Haasan has hosted the last two seasons of the Tamil version of Bigg Boss and there are reports that the scion is all set to host the third season of this show. According to reports Kamal Haasan has managed to pull the desired viewership for the channel and therefore he has been roped in the third time in a row to host Bigg Boss 3 with 16 contestants and one commoner in the house.

According to a report in Times of India, the promo of Bigg Boss 3 has already been shot. Here's what the source told the entertainment website. "The promo shoot took place yesterday, in a studio in Poonamallee. This time, too, there will be 16 contestants, which will include one commoner like in the previous two seasons. The show will begin its telecast by mid-June. New elements will be brought into the house set, too."

Bigg Boss 3 will go on air after the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Result. The same report also suggests that television actress Sudha Chandran, Laila, and Sakshi Agarwal are in constant touch with the makers of this reality show. Apart from this, if hearsays are to believed then actress Chandini Tamilarasan, who is seen in films like Vil Ambu, Raja Ranguski is touted to be the first contestant of Bigg Boss 3.

Well, let's wait for the makers to make it official!

