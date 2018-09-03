food

Four breweries will take over the beer taps at a popular city hangout

The owners of Doolally Taproom love beer so much that they don't mind other breweries taking over their taps for a month for you to try something new. All of September, four relatively new breweries will serve four of their best craft brews, for which they have worked with a variety of ingredients including dark chocolate, bourbon oaked chips, kokum and gondhoraj limes.

The participating breweries are Moonshine Meadery from Pune (Asia's first meadery), Kimaya Brewing Co, Great State Ale Works and Ninkasi Brewworks.

"We wanted to showcase younger breweries that have interesting stories to tell. When we started in 2009, it was just us. We have come to a stage where home brewers are going commercial — each of them was making beer in their kitchen and at one point decided to turn their hobby into a profession. I feel that's something to celebrate as it bodes well for the consumer and the industry that there are interesting people with great ideas," says Suketu Talekar, co-founder.

Moonshine will offer bourbon oaked apple mead, which is one of their experimental brews where the mead is matured over oak chips soaked in bourbon. This also has notes of apple balanced by woody hints a la whiskey. For those who enjoy porters, Kimaya will serve a vanilla porter with dark chocolate notes and aroma of vanilla and toasted grain. For pale ale, try kolsch by Great State, or saison, a reddish amber ale with fruity and spicy undertones by Ninkasi.

AT All Doolally Taprooms in the city

