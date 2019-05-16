Teen holds Instagram poll to live or die, commits suicide after 69 percent choose death
The police in the east Malaysia state Sarawak said that the unnamed girl posted the poll on the photo on Instagram with the message, "Really Important, Help Me Choose D/L". After most responders voted for 'death', she killed herself.
In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl committed suicide in Malaysia, after posting a poll on her Instagram account asking followers if she should die or not. She took the extreme step after 69 percent of responders voted that she should opt for death. The incident has sent shockwaves on the social media.
Legal experts questioned whether those who encouraged her suicide could be held responsible for the death. Lawyer Ramkarpal Singh told the Guardian, "Would the girl still be alive today if the majority of netizens on her Instagram account discouraged her from taking her own life? Would she have heeded the advice of netizens to seek professional help had they done so?"
The girl reportedly jumped to death from the third floor of a shop. Police said the girl was apparently suffering from depression and had posted a message on Facebook which said: 'Wanna quit f**king life I'm tired.
Malaysian politicians are demanding an investigation, with the youth minister saying on record that he is genuinely worried about the state of youth's mental health in the country.
