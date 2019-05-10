Man goes missing after his girlfriend's alleged affair; cops find suicide note

crime

A picture of the deceased, Shobit Singh

The Amboli Police on Wednesday registered a case of abetment to suicide after a Hair studio manager's body was found in the hills of Matheran on 30th of April. The deceased, identified as Shobhit Singh, went missing on April 13, 2019. On that same day, Shobit's employer reported a missing complaint at the Amboli police station after his close friend, Pankaj Chauhan, received a suicide note message.

In the suicide note, Singh blamed his female friend and two other men for constantly harassing him. He stated that the trio was also threatening to frame him in a rape case.

"After an SMS was received by Pankaj, we immediately rushed to the Amboli Police station and informed the cops about the situation. The cops then informed their colleagues who helped in starting a search for him. We then managed to trace his location in Matheran, also with the help of an Instagram post by him. We accompanied the Amboli Police in order to trace him in Matheran but could not manage to find him," said Mikhail Chandramani, Singh's employer.

"He is well educated as well as a calm and composed person. Being the head of our salon, he would look after the entire store. Two days post him going missing, we received a letter from a film institute in Budapest stating that he was appointed as the Marketing Head there, Mikhil added.

Talking to mid-day, Mikhil, further added, "On April 30, 2019, we received a call from the Police that his decomposed body was found at the same location. Had the cops gone down instead of searching for him on top of the hills they could have located his body on the same day. Despite clear evidence against his girlfriend and her friends, the cops took over a week to register an FIR in the case."

Pankaj Chauhan, said, "I received an SMS from him the next day at around 11:23 am in the morning. I knew him from the time he would reside in Lucknow. He had only recently shifted to Mumbai."

In the note, Shobhit claimed that his girlfriend was staying with another person and she was involved in a relationship with him. He also stated that, when he confronted her by telling her that he would inform her parents of the same, the duo threatened to file a rape case against him.

Senior Police Inspector, Bharat Gaikwad, said, "After January, the case of abutment has been registered against his girlfriend and one of her friends. There was no delay in registering the FIR and further investigation in the matter is underway."

According to the Police, there was a handwritten note as well, which was found in possession of the deceased which states that he loved the woman a lot.

The handwritten suicide note stated, "I love her so much and I want to live my entire life with her, but this seems impossible now. I am leaving forever ... I am sorry."

