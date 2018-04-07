Thane police arrests man for stealing cash from temple donation box

Apr 07, 2018, 11:40 IST | PTI

The 23-year-old accused is a local man, police said, without revealing his name

Thane Police today arrested a 23-year-old man from Kongaon in Bhiwandi tehsil of the district for allegedly breaking into a temple and stealing cash from the donation box.

Senior inspector M V Sawant of the Kongaon police station said the accused broke into Sri Khatushyam Baba temple at Tadali-Kamathghar in the early hours yesterday and stole Rs 3 lakh from the cash box. The crime came to light later in the day. CCTV footage showed the break-in. The accused is a local man, police said, without revealing his name.

