Thane police arrests man for stealing cash from temple donation box

The 23-year-old accused is a local man, police said, without revealing his name

Thane Police today arrested a 23-year-old man from Kongaon in Bhiwandi tehsil of the district for allegedly breaking into a temple and stealing cash from the donation box.

Senior inspector M V Sawant of the Kongaon police station said the accused broke into Sri Khatushyam Baba temple at Tadali-Kamathghar in the early hours yesterday and stole Rs 3 lakh from the cash box. The crime came to light later in the day. CCTV footage showed the break-in. The accused is a local man, police said, without revealing his name.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever