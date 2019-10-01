The Verdict - State vs Nanavati review: Not a favourable verdict for this show

The Verdict – State vs Nanavati

Cast: Manav Kaul, Elli AvrRam, Sumeet Vyas

Streaming on: ALTBalaji, Zee5

Episodes: 12

Rating:

The Verdict — State vs Nanavati opens with Sumeet Vyas, who tries to emulate the late Ram Jethmalani with little success. Minutes into the act, you know that the makers may have bitten off more than they can chew when taking on the retelling of one of the landmark cases of Indian judiciary. Here is a courtroom drama that despite the gripping nature of the case, will not keep you on the edge of your seat.

As the name suggests, the series is based on the 1959 case where Naval Commander Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati was accused of murdering Prem Ahuja, his wife Sylvia's lover. The series delves into the conflicts between Karl Khandalavala (Angad Bedi), Nanavati's lawyer, and Chandu Trivedi, the public prosecutor. As the case progresses and the public interest in the crime of passion rises, Khandalavala — who holds Nanavati's fate in his hands — finds a formidable rival in Jethmalani. Throw a headstrong journalist, Vidya Munshi (Pooja Gor), and Russi Karanjia (Saurabh Shukla), editor of Blitz, into the mix and you've got the ingredients for a riveting watch.



But the predictable writing does the show in. In what can be described as an amateur move, the episode endings lack the cliffhanger, a crucial tool in web series. For a show that intended to tell the tale from the lens of Sylvia, the first few episodes fall woefully short on the promise.

You know the script is a letdown when an artiste as talented as Manav Kaul fails to elevate it. Elli AvrRam as Sylvia doesn't offer much. Makrand Deshpande suffers at the hands of a poorly sketched character. Soni Razdan, Kubbra Sait and Vyas only add to the discomfort. The upside is that the makers have beautifully recreated Bombay of the late '50s, complete with vintage cars, bouffant hairstyles and dresses.

Instead of leaving a mark in the digital space, this run-of-the-mill courtroom drama leaves you with a frown. Our verdict — it's best to give it a pass.

