Elections 2019: The way Gautam Gambhir is leading, he can enforce follow on soon, says Twitter
Twitteratis took to cricket connotations to congratulate Gautam Gambhir on his way to victory in the Lok Sabha Elections.
Former India cricketer and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir leads from the East Delhi constituency over Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi and Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely in the early trends in the Lok Sabha election results.
During the campaign phase, East Delhi AAP candidate Atishi claimed that pamphlets containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her had been distributed in the constituency by her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir. She broke down in a press conference called by her party while showing the pamphlet to the press. The charge was vehemently denied by the cricket star turned politician Gautam Gambhir who said we would quit the race if the allegation was proved. Gambhir also posted tweets accusing AAP of making up the allegations in order to try and win the election.
Here are some funny tweets which took to cricket symbolisms to congratulate the ex-cricketer:
The way Gautam Gambhir is leading, he can enforce follow on soon. #LokSabhaElections2019— Manya (@CSKian716) May 23, 2019
Gautam Gambhir leads for the first time in his life— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) May 23, 2019
On other days it was Virender Sehwag#LokSabhaElections2019
#gautamgambhir from a great Cricketer to great leader. Congratulations@chaukidhargauthamgambhir ð¥³ð¥³ pic.twitter.com/UxfIyXppjU— Sumani_ sai_Reddy♥ï¸ (@SaiSumani) May 23, 2019
Wish you all the best #GautamGambhir— Varun Gandhi (@VarunGandhi78) May 19, 2019
....
....
.....
....
....
....
....
....
For the World Cup Final- #FarhanAkhtar pic.twitter.com/icIe4G8FNx
Different profession- Cricket & politics!— Gautian Rimu Jha (@RimuJha) May 23, 2019
Same Intension- to serve the Nationð
Same Person- @GautamGambhir !ð Wishing you all the best Gauti in this new responsibilityð pic.twitter.com/Ar6NFSFRqA
@GautamGambhir showing Election results to @ArvindKejriwal ðð¤£ pic.twitter.com/lN5CbCqPkN— Srihari Sharma (@srihari3090) May 23, 2019
Looks like a clean sweep for Gautam Gambhir#ElectionResults2019 #ResultsInMemes pic.twitter.com/o3ezlxiOUt— Arré (@ArreTweets) May 23, 2019
Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
World Cup 2019: Gautam Gambhir upset over Ambati Rayudu's Omission