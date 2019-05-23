Elections 2019: The way Gautam Gambhir is leading, he can enforce follow on soon, says Twitter

cricket

Twitteratis took to cricket connotations to congratulate Gautam Gambhir on his way to victory in the Lok Sabha Elections.

Gautam Gambhir signing miniature bats during rally (Pic/ Twitter)

Former India cricketer and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir leads from the East Delhi constituency over Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi and Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely in the early trends in the Lok Sabha election results.

During the campaign phase, East Delhi AAP candidate Atishi claimed that pamphlets containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her had been distributed in the constituency by her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir. She broke down in a press conference called by her party while showing the pamphlet to the press. The charge was vehemently denied by the cricket star turned politician Gautam Gambhir who said we would quit the race if the allegation was proved. Gambhir also posted tweets accusing AAP of making up the allegations in order to try and win the election.

Here are some funny tweets which took to cricket symbolisms to congratulate the ex-cricketer:

The way Gautam Gambhir is leading, he can enforce follow on soon. #LokSabhaElections2019 — Manya (@CSKian716) May 23, 2019

Gautam Gambhir leads for the first time in his life



On other days it was Virender Sehwag#LokSabhaElections2019 — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) May 23, 2019

Wish you all the best #GautamGambhir



....



....



.....



....



....



....



....



....



For the World Cup Final- #FarhanAkhtar pic.twitter.com/icIe4G8FNx — Varun Gandhi (@VarunGandhi78) May 19, 2019

Different profession- Cricket & politics!

Same Intension- to serve the Nationð

Same Person- @GautamGambhir !ð Wishing you all the best Gauti in this new responsibilityð pic.twitter.com/Ar6NFSFRqA — Gautian Rimu Jha (@RimuJha) May 23, 2019

