Three arrested with foreign currencies worth Rs 2.30 crore at Delhi airport
The three accused were headed to Bangkok from Delhi airport with the foreign currencies
On May 22. 2019, three Indian passengers were held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi for allegedly carrying foreign currencies collectively valued at Rs 2.30 crore, the Delhi Customs said on Wednesday.
The three accused were headed to Bangkok from Delhi airport with the foreign currencies.
"Delhi Customs IGIA seized various Foreign Currency viz USD,AUD,NZD, GBP,EURO,HKD,YEN,NOK,CHF,SAR, OMR,QAR,AED,BHD collectively valued Rs 2.30 cr on 19.5.19 from 3 Indian passengers intending to depart to Bangkok. FC was concealed in their bags. They've been arrested," Delhi Customs wrote on its Twitter handle.
The identities of the accused are yet to be revealed by police. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
In another incident that took place on May 21, 2019, Customs officials at the Dabolim International Airport in Goa seized gold worth Rs 48.50 lakh from a passenger who arrived at the Goa Airport from Oman on Tuesday, the officials said. The accused has been identified as Moseen Bepari, a resident of North Goa District, and is being questioned, an official statement said.
"Gold plates collectively weighing 1.6 kgs were packed in a plastic bag which was concealed in the waistband of his jeans and soles of shoes," the statement said.
The international passenger had arrived at the Goa airport from Muscat in Oman via an Oman Air flight.
With inputs from PTI
