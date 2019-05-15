Tiger Shroff: Grateful for the opening of Student Of The Year 2 has got

bollywood

Student Of The Year 2 has opened huge at the box office minting 49.37 crores, owing to the huge fanbase across all age groups that Tiger Shroff has garnered in a short span of time in the industry

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's Student of the Year 2, which has opened big at the box office despite the film releasing on a non-holiday and equal viewership competition with the IPL finals, is definitely winning hearts across the nation.

The film has opened huge at the box office minting 49.37 crores, owing to the huge fanbase across all age groups that Tiger Shroff has garnered in a short span of time in the industry. Talking about the opening the film has received Tiger shares, "We are very grateful for the opening our film has got and are especially to everyone who supported and showered love on our film."

Also View Photos: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria celebrate Punit Malhotra's birthday in Bandra

View this post on Instagram #SOTY2inCinemas now! ðâ¤ï¸ A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) onMay 9, 2019 at 9:45pm PDT

The actor also shared about the passion he has for the work he is doing and said, "Nothing can match the impact of the large screen. When you go and watch a film at the theatre, it has a larger-than-life impact. I love cinema and would like to focus on that."

Fans were seen carrying banners of Tiger Shroff to the theatres. Selfies with the posters were flooded on social media. The actor had some of his fans wearing T-shirts with his picture printed on the merchandise.

Starting his career with Heropanti in 2014, Tiger has featured in films like Baaghi and Baaghi 2. Is he interested to work in the West? "Though I have got some offers, I haven't signed anything yet. I am very lucky that people have noticed my work and have understood that I have the ability to perform action. Maybe there is a void of young action heroes in the West, which is opening a possibility," he said.

His image as an action hero is no new and the actor says the fact that he is not versatile has given him an identity in the film industry. Tiger was quoted saying, "I am not at all versatile and I look at it as a positive thing. I already have an identity of an action hero in the Hindi film industry where there is so much competition. When people talk about action heroes of the present time, one of the names could be Tiger Shroff. Yes, I am typecast but this whole thing has given me an identity and made me stand out. It makes me feel good."

But Student Of The Year 2 has proven that Tiger is also highly capable of showcasing a softer side in films.

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates