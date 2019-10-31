Trick or treat?

Halloween is about all things whimsical and these sweet treats take you into a mystical world full of magic and spells," shares chef Sandhya Seshadri, founder of L'Eclair Studio. In the spooky-yet-cute spirit of this celebration, Seshadri has come up with these adorable French truffles themed around Quidditch, the game in Harry Potter's world of wizardry that featured the golden snitch. Made with luscious ganache and coated with chocolate, cocoa powder and chopped nuts, Seshadri says, "They are the perfect treat and add a fun element to any party. The recipe requires only two ingredients and can be made easily by anyone."

Ingredients

250 gms of good quality chocolate

125 ml heavy cream

Gold foil paper

Toothpicks (24)

Paper feather cut-outs

Instructions

Place chocolate in a heat-proof bowl and set aside.

Heat the cream until it is simmering and pour it over the chocolate. Let it sit for five minutes, add the vanilla extract and stir until the chocolate has melted.

Place a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface (to avoid condensation) and refrigerate for one to

two hours.

Scoop the set truffles into two teaspoon-sized mounds. Roll each ball into the toppings (cocoa powder, chopped nuts, chocolate sprinkles).

Wrap it in the gold foil and add wings.

Hot tip

Pour the mixture into a flat shallow dish, like an 8×8 inch baking pan, so the mixture sets evenly and quickly.

Recipe: Snitch truffles

Yield: 12 servings,

Prep Time: 2 hours 30 minutes,

Total Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates