Try Sanjana Patel's healthy treat

Healthy Mixed Seed Butter

Ingredients:

Pumpkin seeds: 336 g

Sunflower seeds: 336 g

Chia seeds: 24 g

Hemp seeds or powder: 20 g

Sesame: 8 g

Flax seeds: 14 g

Sea salt: 2 g

Coconut sugar or Stevia to sweeten: 40-50 g (or as required)



Chef Sanjana Patel

Method:

Toast all the seeds

Grind them together in a home grinder with coconut sugar. (except the chia)

Lastly, fold in the chia seeds and sea salt and give it a mix

Relish on a slice of toasted sourdough or eat it straight from the bottle

Did you know? This quick-fix recipe is packed with vitamins, folates, proteins, fibre and a host of essential micronutrients thus helping you make a delicious immunity booster.

