Try Sanjana Patel's healthy treat

The popular chef of La Folie shares a healthy snacking option as you stay indoors and look for options to keep it simple and yummy too
Healthy Mixed Seed Butter by Chef Sanjana Patel
Healthy Mixed Seed Butter
Ingredients:
- Pumpkin seeds: 336 g
- Sunflower seeds: 336 g
- Chia seeds: 24 g
- Hemp seeds or powder: 20 g
- Sesame: 8 g
- Flax seeds: 14 g
- Sea salt: 2 g
- Coconut sugar or Stevia to sweeten: 40-50 g (or as required)
Method:
- Toast all the seeds
- Grind them together in a home grinder with coconut sugar. (except the chia)
- Lastly, fold in the chia seeds and sea salt and give it a mix
- Relish on a slice of toasted sourdough or eat it straight from the bottle
Did you know? This quick-fix recipe is packed with vitamins, folates, proteins, fibre and a host of essential micronutrients thus helping you make a delicious immunity booster.
